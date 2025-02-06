Bangladesh’s National Symbol Reduced to Ashes: Sheikh Mujib’s House Set on Fire

New Delhi: A large mob attacked and set fire to the residence of Bangladesh’s founder, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Wednesday evening during an online address by his daughter, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The residence, located in Dhanmondi 32, Dhaka, has long been a symbol of Bangladesh’s history, and the protestors demanded a ban on the Awami League, the political party founded by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The attackers breached the property by breaking down the gate, launching a destructive rampage across the house. They were seen climbing the structure and setting fire to the top floor of the building. The house, now a memorial, holds immense historical significance for the people of Bangladesh and was previously turned into the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, named after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, often referred to as “Bangabandhu” or “Friend of Bengal.”

Sheikh Hasina’s address, which was organized by the now-disbanded student wing Chhatra League, urged citizens to rise in resistance against the current regime. “They are yet to have the strength to destroy the national flag, the constitution, and the independence we earned at the cost of millions of lives,” Hasina said, referring to what she described as the regime led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. She added, “They can demolish a building, but not the history… history will take its revenge.”

The protestors, who have been vocal about scrapping the 1972 Constitution of Bangladesh, are also calling for the removal of the “Mujibist constitution” and have proposed changes to the national anthem, a legacy of the post-Independence government led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Historical Significance of the Residence

The Dhanmondi 32 residence has been a symbol of Bangladesh’s struggle for autonomy, particularly during the pre-Independence movement led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The house was a key site for the movement that led to Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. It became a museum after being donated by Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, to a public trust. Foreign dignitaries visiting Bangladesh would often stop by to honor the historical significance of the house.

This is the second time the house has been attacked. The first occurred on August 5 last year, following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s 16-year Awami League rule, which was toppled by a student-led protest. At that time, Hasina and her sister fled to India, leaving the country on a Bangladesh Air Force flight.

Bangladesh’s National Symbol Reduced to Ashes: Sheikh Mujib’s House Set on Fire

Sheikh Hasina’s Emotional Response

In her emotional address, Sheikh Hasina expressed deep regret over the destruction of her childhood home, calling the attack an attempt to erase her family’s history. “They can break this house, but they will never erase our history,” she said tearfully. “We sisters live for the memories of Dhanmondi, and now they are destroying that house.”

Sheikh Hasina, now 77 years old, has been living in India since August 5 last year, following the intense protests and the toppling of her government. Despite the attacks on her family’s legacy, Hasina remains adamant that no matter how much they try to erase the past, they will not succeed in obliterating the historical significance of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the movement he led.