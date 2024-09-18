Banks to Remain Closed for 12 Days in October: Holiday schedule released by RBI

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India has released the holiday schedule for banks for the month of October. Banks will be closed for approximately 12 days throughout the month due to various festivals, weekends, and public holidays.

The specific days when banks will be closed in October are as follows:

2 October: Gandhi Jayanti

6 October: Sunday

10 October: Maha Saptami

11 October: Mahashtami

12 October: Dussehra

-13 October: Sunday

17 October: Katty Bihu (Assam) and Valmiki Jayanti

20 October: Sunday

26 October: Jammu & Kashmir Accession Day

27 October: Sunday

31 October: Diwali and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday

These holidays may vary by state, as they are based on local festivals and observances. Additionally, banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Sundays of each month.

Customers are advised to complete any essential banking transactions before the holidays to avoid inconvenience.