Battalion Constables Protest Across Telangana, Demand Suspension of Nalgonda Rural SI

Battalion constables across Telangana have taken to protest, demanding the suspension of Nalgonda Rural Sub-Inspector.

Mohammed Yousuf26 October 2024 - 12:34
Battalion constables across Telangana have taken to protest, demanding the suspension of Nalgonda Rural Sub-Inspector.

The constables allege that Nalgonda Rural SI used abusive language and acted disrespectfully toward their families who were peacefully voicing their concerns. In response, constables have united, warning that the movement will intensify if immediate action isn’t taken.

Wearing their uniforms, constables organized demonstrations across various battalions in the state, a move that has drawn significant public attention. The protesting constables argue that they face mistreatment from higher authorities and are raising their voices against ongoing injustices within the force.

This wave of protests reflects the frustration of constables who feel demeaned, with some alleging that senior officials have made derogatory remarks about their social standing. The constables assert that their grievances have gone unaddressed and are now appealing to senior police officials for a response to these troubling allegations.

