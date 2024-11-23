Battle for Maharashtra: Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi Lock Horns

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Assembly election results have generated nationwide anticipation. A fierce contest is underway between the Maha Yuti (Grand Alliance) and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The elections, held in a single phase on November 20, saw a record voter turnout of 65.1%, the highest since 1995. According to political analysts, such a large turnout is often considered an indicator of challenges for the ruling party. However, the true picture will only emerge once the results are announced. Sometimes, such predictions can also be overturned.

In the 1995 Maharashtra elections, a turnout of 71.5% was recorded. Comparatively, the voter turnout in 2004 and 2014 stood at 63.4%, in 1999 at 61%, in 2009 at 59.7%, and in 2019 at 61.4%. In this election, the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district registered the highest turnout at 70%, while Mumbai and Nashik recorded only 54% turnout. Voter participation has notably increased this year compared to the 50.67% turnout in the 2019 elections.

Exit poll predictions:

Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats, and the majority mark is 145. According to exit polls, the Maha Yuti is poised to retain power, potentially winning over 150 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to secure 125 seats.

Key Alliances and Seat Distribution:

Maha Yuti : BJP: 149 seats contested Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 81 seats NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 59 seats

: Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) : Congress: 101 seats contested Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction): 95 seats NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): 86 seats

:

Other notable parties in the fray include the BSP, which is contesting 237 seats, and the AIMIM, which is contesting 17 seats.

The final results will determine whether the Maha Yuti maintains its hold on power or if the Maha Vikas Aghadi manages to stage a comeback.