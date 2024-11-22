Battle of the Bulge: Are Semaglutides the Answer to Weight Loss?

Hyderabad: In the midst of a global health crisis marked by rising obesity rates, a new contender has emerged in the battle against excess weight: semaglutides. With drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy gaining massive popularity, especially among celebrities, the question arises — can these injectable drugs truly offer a solution to weight loss or is it just another health fad? Let’s take a deep dive into what semaglutides are, how they work, and what experts say about their efficacy and potential risks.

The Rise of Semaglutides: The New Weight Loss Revolution

Semaglutide, the active ingredient in the drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, has recently become a household name, particularly in Western countries. Originally formulated to help manage blood sugar levels in people with type-2 diabetes, Ozempic has been co-opted as a weight-loss solution due to its ability to reduce appetite and induce a feeling of fullness. Celebrities such as Elon Musk and Oprah Winfrey have been vocal about their success with Ozempic, contributing to its rise as a global sensation.

Ozempic works by mimicking the effects of the naturally occurring hormone Glucagon-like Peptide-1 (GLP-1), which signals the body to feel satiated after eating. This hormone plays a role in regulating blood sugar and promoting energy balance. When injected, semaglutide reduces hunger, controls cravings, and can lead to significant weight loss.

Following the success of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, the pharmaceutical company behind the drug, launched Wegovy, a semaglutide injection marketed specifically for weight management. This new drug targets individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 27 or higher, offering a medically approved solution to those struggling with obesity.

Semaglutide Availability and Cost Considerations

While Ozempic and Wegovy have yet to be approved for sale in India, many consumers import them or purchase them through the grey market. However, buying these drugs outside regulated channels carries significant risks, including the potential for counterfeit products. According to reports, a month’s supply of Ozempic can cost upwards of Rs 80,000, making it an expensive option for weight loss. In comparison, Rybelsus — another form of semaglutide sold in India for diabetes management — comes in pill form, costing around Rs 3,000 for a month’s supply.

In India, it’s important to note that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has strict regulations in place regarding the import of these medications, which must be approved by the authorities before they can be brought into the country. The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) has already seized stocks of Ozempic from medical stores operating without proper licenses, underscoring the need for caution when purchasing these medications.

Semaglutide for Weight Loss: The Benefits and Risks

Semaglutide injections have shown impressive results in weight loss, with some users reporting a reduction of 5-8% of body weight in as little as six months. However, health experts caution that these drugs are not a “one-size-fits-all” solution and should only be used under strict medical supervision. Dr. Namita Jain, a renowned wellness and nutrition specialist, warns that semaglutides are not suitable for everyone. They are typically prescribed to individuals with a BMI over 27 who are struggling to lose weight through diet and exercise alone.

Dr. Jain also emphasizes that weight loss medications, including semaglutides, should not be seen as a shortcut to better health. “The key to maintaining weight loss is adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes balanced nutrition and regular exercise. These drugs are a supplement, not a replacement for healthy habits,” she says.

Potential Side Effects: The ‘Ozempic Face’ and More

While semaglutides offer rapid weight loss, they come with their share of potential side effects. One notable issue reported by users is the so-called “Ozempic Face,” a condition where users experience a gaunt, aged appearance as they lose facial fat. This occurs as the body sheds fat not just from the abdomen but from the face, causing skin to sag and eyes to hollow. While cosmetic procedures like dermal fillers can mitigate this effect, it is a concern for those seeking more than just weight loss but also maintaining youthful features.

Another significant side effect is muscle loss, or sarcopenia, which has been linked to Ozempic use. Experts like Dr. Jagadeesh Kumar, a diabetologist and internal medicine specialist, stress that rapid weight loss can result in muscle mass depletion, which may lead to long-term health consequences. “While Ozempic may help in the short term, its long-term effects on muscle and overall health need further research,” Dr. Kumar cautions.

Moreover, Ozempic carries a black box warning from the US FDA due to its potential to cause thyroid malignancies, including thyroid cancer. This risk is one of the primary concerns for patients considering semaglutides, and doctors urge close monitoring during treatment.

Addiction to Weight Loss Drugs: A Growing Concern

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic can become addictive. The rapid weight loss experienced by users often leads to a psychological dependency on the drug. As Dr. Jain points out, “People often find it hard to stop once they begin seeing results. While semaglutides may help with weight loss, they are not a permanent solution.”

For individuals who have a significant amount of weight to lose, semaglutides may provide an initial boost. However, this weight loss must be accompanied by a sustained commitment to lifestyle changes, including exercise and healthy eating.

The Verdict: Are Semaglutides the Right Solution?

While semaglutides such as Ozempic and Wegovy have shown promise in weight loss, they are not a magic bullet. They are best used as part of a comprehensive weight management plan that includes diet, exercise, and medical supervision. The risks associated with semaglutides — including muscle loss, thyroid issues, and potential addiction — mean that individuals should carefully consider the long-term implications of using these drugs.

Experts agree that there are no shortcuts to weight loss. The true solution lies in a combination of discipline, healthy eating, physical activity, and, when necessary, medical guidance. Semaglutides may be an option for some, but they should never replace the foundational habits that lead to sustainable health and wellness.

If you’re looking to lose weight and improve your health, the best approach is to focus on long-term lifestyle changes — sweat it out, eat clean, and get a good night’s sleep. Only then will you truly achieve your fitness goals.