Beauty Garage Professional Sets New Standards in Hair Care Excellence at Hyderabad’s Professional Beauty India Expo

Hyderabad: Beauty Garage Professional, a pioneering Made-in-India hair care brand, made a strong impression at the Professional Beauty India Expo held on December 17th and 18th, 2024, at Hitex Hall in Hyderabad. The two-day event brought together industry leaders, showcasing the latest advancements in the beauty and salon sectors.

Founded in 2017 by Mahesh and Jigar Ravaria, Beauty Garage Professional has quickly emerged as a key player in the hair care market with its premium, research-driven products. At the Hyderabad expo, the brand saw a surge in foot traffic and customer engagement, reinforcing its status as a leader in the hair care industry.

Renowned for its dedication to quality, Beauty Garage Professional used the event to highlight its superior product offerings and advanced R&D in hair care solutions. Attendees had the chance to discover the brand’s range of products designed to repair, restore, and enhance hair health through cutting-edge innovations.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mahesh Ravaria, Co-founder and CEO of Beauty Garage Professional, shared, “The overwhelming response at the Hyderabad expo reaffirms our commitment to innovation and quality. Beauty Garage Professional is focused on transforming the hair care industry through advanced research and development. Our goal is to offer salon professionals and clients highly effective solutions that meet the demands of modern hair care while embracing the ‘Make in India’ movement.”

Beauty Garage Professional’s emphasis on innovation and excellence has been central to its growth, establishing it as a trusted name among salons across the country. With its continued expansion in the beauty industry, events like the Professional Beauty India Expo serve as critical opportunities to engage with industry professionals and showcase the brand’s vision for the future of hair care.