Hyderabad Shocker: BC Leaders Tear Up Caste Census Report Over Accuracy Issues

Hyderabad: BC (Backward Classes) leaders in Telangana have expressed their strong disapproval of the recently released caste census report, calling it riddled with errors and discrepancies.

During a meeting of BC caste associations held in Begumpet, the leaders tore up the report, criticizing it for failing to represent the true demographic data.

BC Leaders Demand Accurate Caste Data

The BC leaders who gathered at the event stated that the caste census report, which was eagerly anticipated, was filled with inaccuracies that misrepresented the population and failed to provide clear data on the backward classes. They argued that such a flawed report could not be relied upon for making important policy decisions, especially when it came to social welfare schemes.

Leaders Express Disappointment Over the Report

Speaking at the meeting, several prominent BC leaders voiced their frustration over what they described as a “half-baked” report. They claimed the government had not conducted the caste census with due diligence, and the data provided was misleading. They further stated that the findings should be revisited and revised to ensure fairness in the implementation of welfare programs.

Political Repercussions of the Caste Census Report

The BC leaders’ public display of dissatisfaction is expected to escalate the debate around caste-based surveys and categorization in Telangana. The event marked a significant moment, as it highlights the ongoing tension surrounding how caste data is being utilized, especially when it comes to ensuring equal representation and targeted welfare for backward classes.

Call for Revisions and Transparency

The leaders demanded that the state government take immediate action to rectify the errors in the caste census report. They emphasized the need for transparency in data collection and urged the government to ensure that the revised report accurately reflects the backward classes’ population for better policy formulation.