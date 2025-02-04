Bhatti Vikramarka Accused of False Claims on Comprehensive Family Survey Announcement

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is facing accusations of spreading misinformation regarding the Comprehensive Family Survey (CFS) after he claimed that the previous government had not officially announced the survey’s data.

The controversy unfolded during a recent session of the Legislative Council.

Bhatti Vikramarka’s Statement

While speaking in the Legislative Council, Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that the previous government failed to make an official announcement regarding the Comprehensive Family Survey. His statement raised questions about the transparency and availability of the survey details to the public.

Fact-Check: CFS Data Already Available Online

However, his claim was quickly disputed by others, including Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Band Prakash, who clarified that the data for the Comprehensive Family Survey had already been made available on the official website. According to Prakash, the information was published on the website by the Planning Department under the direct supervision of the minister himself.

Response from MLC Band Prakash

MLC Band Prakash refuted Vikramarka’s statement, emphasizing that the data had been easily accessible on the government’s website for public viewing. Prakash pointed out that the Planning Department, which falls under Bhatti Vikramarka’s ministry, was responsible for uploading the survey details online, making the claim of an undisclosed survey inaccurate.

Political Implications

The dispute over the survey data comes amid political discussions regarding the transparency of welfare programs in Telangana. As both sides of the debate seek to address concerns over governance, the issue of access to vital government data remains a focal point of political discourse.