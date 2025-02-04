Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Justifies Action on Turncoat MLAs, Unveils Key Caste Survey Updates

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has defended the action taken against 10 turncoat MLAs in the state, asserting that the Speaker’s decision to issue notices was in line with the established procedures.

Revanth Reddy declined to make further comments on the matter, citing that the issue was “subjudice,” meaning it is under judicial consideration.

In an informal interaction with the media on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also highlighted the state government’s progress on the caste survey and the ongoing efforts toward Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) categorization. According to Revanth Reddy, the Telangana government has completed a thorough caste survey and outlined a clear roadmap for both caste data collection and SC categorization, ensuring future references are well-documented for use in policy decisions.

Caste Survey and SC Categorization: A Key Focus of Telangana Government

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the caste survey was conducted to guarantee effective implementation of welfare schemes across the state. He denied allegations that the findings would be used for political advantage during elections, stressing that the initiative aimed purely at strengthening welfare programs rather than electoral gain.

“The caste survey and SC categorization initiatives will provide critical information to further support welfare schemes and target them to the most vulnerable sections of society,” the Chief Minister explained.

Pressure on Prime Minister Modi

In a notable statement, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the ongoing exercises surrounding caste surveys and SC categorization would intensify pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action on similar fronts at the national level.

Cabinet Sub-Committee and BC Commission Measures

Addressing the Supreme Court’s involvement in SC categorization, Revanth Reddy confirmed that steps would be taken according to the recommendations made by the Cabinet Sub-Committee and the One-Man Commission, as well as directives from the apex court. Additionally, a dedicated BC (Backward Classes) Commission has been set up, as per the Supreme Court’s orders, to streamline the welfare measures for backward classes in Telangana.

As Telangana continues its efforts on these crucial fronts, the Chief Minister’s remarks underscore the state’s commitment to inclusive growth and equitable welfare policies.