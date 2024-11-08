Sports

Bengal enter semifinals of Senior Women’s T20 meet

Riding on a brilliant all-round performance, Bengal stormed into the semifinals of the Senior Women's T20 Tournament after a dominant seven-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

Uma Devi8 November 2024 - 15:36
Mumbai: Riding on a brilliant all-round performance, Bengal stormed into the semifinals of the Senior Women’s T20 Tournament after a dominant seven-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh in the quarterfinals here on Friday.

Titas Sadhu (3-30), Mita Paul (2-21, 32), Tanushree Sarkar (46 not out), Dhara Gujjar (22) and Priyanka Bala (11 not out) were the star performers for Bengal. Monika Mal also impressed hugely giving away just 10 runs in her 4 overs.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh scored 116/6 in 20 overs. Sushmita Ganguly also bagged a wicket.

Chasing the target, Bengal women went over the line comfortably, scoring 117/3 in 18.4 overs.

