Bengal Fake Passport Racket: Arrested Agent Planned Escape to Bangladesh

Kolkata: Manoj Gupta, an agent involved in a fake passport racket operating in West Bengal, was arrested by Kolkata Police after a significant investigation into the network. Gupta, a key player in arranging fake Indian identity documents, including passports, for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, had planned to escape to Bangladesh, according to sources within the Kolkata Police.

Gupta’s Arrest: A Key Breakthrough in the Investigation

Gupta was the seventh and final arrest made in connection with the fake passport racket since December 15, 2024. The investigation revealed that Gupta, who ran a fake travel agency based in Behala, South Kolkata, was deeply involved in facilitating illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to obtain forged Indian identity documents. Sources indicate that Gupta had been growing increasingly wary of his arrest as more of his associates were taken into custody, leading him to take drastic measures to evade capture.

According to city police officials, Gupta became suspicious that he was next in line for arrest, especially after the capture of his associate, Dipankar Das. In a bid to avoid arrest, Gupta relocated to Gaighata in North 24 Parganas, a region situated near the porous border with Bangladesh. Investigators believe Gupta intended to flee to Bangladesh, exploiting the area’s proximity to the international boundary.

Gupta’s Escape Plans and the Gaighata Connection

Gaighata, a village near the Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas, became Gupta’s hideout after he grew fearful of his impending arrest. The area is known for its proximity to an unfenced portion of the international border, making it easier for individuals to cross into Bangladesh without detection. Gupta rented a room in Gaighata through an intermediary, not directly from the property owner, which further raised suspicions.

The room was rented out to a woman, and Gupta unofficially rented it from her. Police sources believe that this arrangement was part of his plan to eventually flee across the border to Bangladesh. The arrest of Gupta, who had been evading the law for some time, is seen as a major breakthrough in dismantling a significant racket that had been operating for years.

Fake Passport Racket: A Deeper Look into the Operations

The fake passport racket, which has been a growing concern for authorities, operates with a clear and well-organized method. The racket primarily caters to illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh, who cross the border and seek Indian identity documents to establish themselves as Indian citizens. Investigating officials have uncovered a pattern in the operations of such rackets, which involves multiple stages of forging documents.

After infiltrators illegally cross into India, they typically contact local agents who then arrange safe houses for them in villages near the Bangladesh border. These safe houses, located in both land and coastal areas, provide shelter while the agents work on obtaining fake identity documents. The first step in this process is securing a fake ration card, a crucial document that can be used to obtain other forms of identification, such as voter ID cards (EPIC), PAN cards, and Aadhaar cards.

Once these fake documents are in place, the final step is obtaining a counterfeit Indian passport. This fake passport is then used by the illegal immigrants to establish a false identity and gain access to various government services and legal privileges reserved for Indian citizens. The extent of this racket, which has been operating for several years, highlights the ease with which illegal immigrants can exploit the system with forged documents.

Kolkata Police’s Efforts in Combating the Fake Passport Racket

The arrest of Gupta is a significant step in the Kolkata Police’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the fake passport network in West Bengal. The police have been working tirelessly to track down individuals involved in this illegal operation, with a particular focus on border areas where the influx of illegal immigrants is highest. The arrest of Gupta, one of the main agents involved in this racket, is expected to help authorities gain valuable insights into the broader network and the operations of other agents who facilitate the illegal activities.

The authorities have also warned that the growing trend of fake identity document rackets poses a serious threat to national security, as it allows illegal immigrants to gain access to various privileges in India. The Kolkata Police are expected to continue their crackdown on such illegal activities and strengthen their surveillance efforts along vulnerable border areas to prevent further infiltration and identity fraud.

The Ongoing Battle Against Illegal Immigration and Document Fraud

The fake passport racket in West Bengal is a stark reminder of the challenges posed by illegal immigration and document fraud. With agents like Manoj Gupta facilitating the issuance of fake passports and identity documents, it becomes increasingly difficult for authorities to track and manage the flow of illegal immigrants across the border. However, with the arrest of key individuals involved in these operations, authorities are making strides in curbing this illegal trade.

The Kolkata Police’s successful dismantling of Gupta’s operation is a testament to their commitment to safeguarding the integrity of India’s immigration system. As investigations continue, more arrests and operations are likely to follow, as authorities work to ensure that such fraudulent activities are thoroughly eradicated.