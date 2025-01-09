Bengal Malda Emerges as Fake Currency Hub Again, ₹20 Lakh Recovered

Kolkata: Acting on a tip-off, Bengal Malda Emerges as Fake Currency Hub the West Bengal Police successfully recovered fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 20 lakh from Khosalpara village in Malda district. The operation took place on Wednesday, marking another instance of Malda’s notorious association with cross-border currency rackets.

Key Highlights:

Location of Seizure: Khosalpara village, Malda, near the Bangladesh border.

Khosalpara village, Malda, near the Bangladesh border. Total Seizure: 4,300 notes amounting to Rs 20 lakh.

4,300 notes amounting to Rs 20 lakh. Denomination Breakdown: 3,800 notes of Rs 500. 500 notes of Rs 200.

Method of Recovery: Search operation at an abandoned house.

Details of the Operation

Late Tuesday night, the police received a tip-off about a consignment of counterfeit currency being stashed at an abandoned house in Khosalpara village. This area, located close to the Bangladesh border, is often scrutinized for illegal activities.

Acting swiftly, the police conducted a search operation early Wednesday morning. A bag containing the FICN was discovered in the abandoned house, confirming the intelligence report.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Faisal Reza of Kaliachak stated that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for transporting and storing the counterfeit notes.

Challenges and Progress

Despite the successful recovery of the counterfeit currency, no arrests have been made so far. Investigators are actively working to uncover the network behind the operation. According to officials, the border’s proximity makes Malda a hotspot for cross-border racketeering, including the circulation of fake currency.

Malda’s History with FICN

Malda district has long been associated with the counterfeit currency trade. Several past incidents highlight its role as a key transit point:

November Last Year: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police seized FICN worth Rs 3 lakh in Rs 500 denominations. The primary accused, Manwar Sheikh, hailed from Kaliachak.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police seized FICN worth Rs 3 lakh in Rs 500 denominations. The primary accused, Manwar Sheikh, hailed from Kaliachak. NIA Court Ruling: Earlier this year, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kolkata sentenced seven individuals to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a cross-border FICN racket. Abdul Rahim, a Bangladeshi citizen and the eighth accused in the case, remains absconding.

Implications of the Seizure

Border Vulnerability

The seizure underscores the challenges of securing the India-Bangladesh border. Khosalpara’s proximity to the border facilitates the easy movement of illegal consignments, including fake currency, narcotics, and arms.

Economic Impact

The circulation of counterfeit notes can severely affect the economy by reducing trust in the currency system. FICN operations often have far-reaching implications, impacting both the local and national economies.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to track the perpetrators. District Superintendent of Police (SP) has directed the formation of a special task force to expedite the investigation and prevent future incidents.

Steps to Curb the Menace

To address the FICN issue in Malda, several measures have been suggested:

Enhanced Border Surveillance: Deployment of advanced technology and additional personnel to monitor cross-border activities.

Deployment of advanced technology and additional personnel to monitor cross-border activities. Community Awareness: Educating locals about identifying counterfeit notes and reporting suspicious activities.

Educating locals about identifying counterfeit notes and reporting suspicious activities. Stronger Penal Measures: Imposing stricter penalties on individuals caught with counterfeit currency.

Conclusion

The recovery of fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 20 lakh from Malda is a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerabilities to cross-border crimes. While this successful operation highlights the efficiency of the West Bengal Police, it also underscores the need for sustained vigilance and proactive measures to combat counterfeit currency rackets.

As the investigation progresses, authorities remain committed to dismantling the networks responsible for such illegal activities.