18% GST on Used Car Sales – New Rule Explained

New Delhi: The GST Council has announced a significant increase in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the sale of used or second-hand cars, raising it from 12% to 18%. Previously, different rates applied depending on the type of vehicle. This change has raised questions among many regarding the new GST rules for used cars, including how much GST will be charged, whether it needs to be paid when selling a car, and whether this rule applies to everyone.

Key Points of the New GST Rule:

Applicability: The new GST rule will apply only to individuals or businesses registered under GST who engage in buying and selling used cars. These include companies like Spinny, Car Dekho, and Cars24.

This revised GST regulation clarifies how the taxation system will now work for used cars, focusing on businesses that trade in these vehicles while exempting individual sellers from having to pay GST.