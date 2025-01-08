HMPV Cases Increase in India, Railways and Airports Put on High Alert

New Delhi: The number of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases is rising in India, with nine confirmed cases reported so far. In response to the increasing numbers, the central government has issued an alert and directed enhanced monitoring at railway stations and airports.

Haryana Health Minister R.T. Singh Rao stated that all civil surgeons have been advised to stay vigilant amid concerns over the growing threat of HMPV infections. Although no HMPV cases have been reported in Haryana yet, the government has instructed health departments to remain alert and prepared.

Given the threat posed by HMPV, authorities have intensified surveillance. Screening is being conducted at railway stations, airports, and other crowded areas. Special instructions have also been issued for hospitals to closely monitor patients presenting with symptoms of cough and cold. In addition, isolation wards have been prepared in several states to manage potential cases.

HMPV primarily causes respiratory illnesses and poses a significant risk to individuals with weakened immune systems, especially children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions.