Land Acquisition for Elevated Corridor Faces Challenges, 329 Structures Marked for Demolition

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process for the proposed elevated corridor from Paradise to Shamirpet along the Rajiv Highway is facing significant hurdles. Some affected individuals have approached the courts, leading to a stay order on land acquisition for a week. Officials plan to resume the process after the stay is lifted, but technical challenges are expected to delay the completion.

Overview of the Project

The 18-kilometer-long elevated corridor requires land acquisition across two districts. The stretch from Lothukunta to Shamirpet Ring Road, spanning 12 kilometers, falls under Medchal-Malkajgiri district, while the remaining 6 kilometers from Lothukunta to Paradise (JBS) lies within Hyderabad district. The current Rajiv Highway is planned to be expanded into a 200-foot-wide road, with an elevated bridge spanning the entire 18 kilometers. The proposal was initially made during the previous BRS government.

Marking of 329 Structures

Land acquisition in the Hyderabad district, from Lothukunta to Paradise (JBS), has been paused for a week. In the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the land acquisition process is reported to be 100% complete. However, concerns are being raised about the transparency of compensation for affected property owners. A total of 329 structures under the corridor in this district have been marked for demolition.

Challenges in Hyderabad District

The exact number of structures and the land required for the project in Hyderabad district will be determined after the land acquisition begins. Officials have assured that detailed compensation packages will be provided to affected property owners before initiating acquisition.

Submission of Final Report

Once the land acquisition process is complete, detailed reports will be submitted to the government. Officials have emphasized their commitment to ensuring adequate compensation and clarity for property owners losing assets to the project.