Hyderabad Metro Boosts Capacity: Four New Coaches Coming Soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has finally turned its attention to adding additional coaches to its metro trains. Despite claims over the past year about bringing in extra coaches, the plans had not materialized. However, HMRL is now taking steps to bring new coaches to the city by the end of this month, prioritizing the busiest routes in the first phase.

Reports indicate that stations like Ameerpet, Raidurg, JBS Parade Ground, and Secunderabad, which experience heavy passenger traffic, will be the first to benefit. Four additional coaches are being leased from Nagpur and Pune Metro to address the issue. Currently, the metro caters to over 5.5 lakh passengers daily, with extreme congestion observed during office hours, especially on the Nagole-Raidurg route. The shortage of coaches has led to longer wait times on platforms, adding to commuters’ frustrations.

Past Neglect and Current Measures

Plans to add new coaches were initially proposed in July last year, but L&T showed little interest in implementing them. Operating with limited resources, the company found it challenging to introduce additional coaches. HMRL, too, failed to focus on the issue, leaving metro services unchanged six years after its launch.

In light of growing commuter demand, HMRL has now decided to lease four coaches in the first phase. These coaches, which do not require engines, will be sourced from Pune Metro and integrated into the system as soon as possible.

Old City Metro Promises Completion in Four Years

Addressing the construction of the metro line in Old City, MIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged authorities to prioritize affected residents for business opportunities within metro stations. At a recent event held at the Collectorate, 40 displaced individuals received compensation checks totaling ₹18.63 crore.

Owaisi announced that under Phase 2 of the metro project, a 7.5-kilometer-long corridor will be constructed between MG Bus Station (MGBS) and Chandrayangutta at an estimated cost of ₹2,741 crore. The project is expected to be completed within four years, with metro stations planned in key areas such as Salar Jung Museum, Charminar, Shalibanda, Aliabad, and Falaknuma.

He also requested employment opportunities for eligible local residents at metro stations. Compensation for the affected individuals has been increased from ₹60,000 per square yard to ₹81,000 following government directives.

Commitment to High-Quality Construction

Metro MD NVS Reddy assured that the Old City metro corridor will be built to high standards. It has a budget of ₹2,741 crore and is expected to be completed within four years. Collector Anudeep emphasized that the government is committed to developing Old City. The event also saw participation from the Special Deputy Collector for Land Acquisition Swarnalatha, RDO Rama Krishna, and GHMC officials.