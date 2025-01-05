Challenges Loom for Double Decker Flyover on Paradise-Medchal Route in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The construction of the double-decker flyover on the Paradise-Medchal route in Hyderabad has entered a complex phase. Under the Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA), two major elevated corridors are being constructed, with groundwork and land acquisition processes already underway.

Recently, Hyderabad Metro Corporation decided to construct two metro lines along the same elevated corridors, and the government has approved the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.

However, as the metro rail will now be introduced along the elevated corridor, new questions have arisen regarding the feasibility of constructing a metro system within the same corridor. According to the designs prepared by HMDA, it is not possible to build a double-decker flyover within the elevated corridor, and new designs will be required.

Metro Rail’s Key Role in North City Development

Metro rail has become a critical component in the development of North City in Hyderabad. The government has already approved metro routes on two different corridors, but some challenges are emerging on the ground. Specifically, there are doubts about the feasibility of implementing the metro on the Paradise-Suchitra route, where significant obstacles such as the Begumpet Airport and surrounding areas may arise.

HMDA has proposed an underground tunnel around Begumpet Airport instead of an elevated corridor. However, there are concerns about the practicality of running metro rail above ground in this route. Experts have also raised doubts about the feasibility of building a metro system alongside the flyovers being constructed on the National Highway-Suchitra route.

Decision Pending After On-Ground Assessment

The government has instructed Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) to prepare the DPR for the metro on the two proposed routes. However, it has become clear that the challenges on the ground have not been fully considered. Despite this, the DPR has been prepared based on the government’s instructions, and a final decision will be made only after evaluating the ground realities.

HMDA has already initiated steps to construct an elevated corridor on this route, which will span approximately 5.5 kilometers. Designs for an underground tunnel near Begumpet Airport have already been approved. However, the question of whether a double-decker flyover will be feasible or if only the elevated corridor project will proceed remains uncertain.