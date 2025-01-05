Hyderabad Old City Metro: Compensation Cheques to Be Distributed on January 6

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Metro Rail project in Hyderabad’s Old City is set to begin, with significant progress in property acquisition. As part of the Phase II expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail, this extension aims to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the historic Old City region.

Also Read: HYDRAA Announces 970 Outsourcing Jobs to Combat Encroachments in Hyderabad

Property Acquisition and Compensation Distribution

Efforts to acquire properties for the project are well underway, with 189 property owners already agreeing to hand over their properties. On 6th January 2025, compensation cheques will be distributed to 41 property owners at 2:00 PM in a special event. The program will be held at the Hyderabad Collectorate Meeting Hall, where Honorable State Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, will preside over the ceremony.

This distribution marks a critical milestone in the project, paving the way for the initiation of demolition activities within one or two days. According to the Metro Tehsildar, the initial phase of demolition will focus on the stretch between Dar-ul-Shifa and Mir Alam Mandi.

Compensation for Tenants

The Metro Tehsildar also confirmed that commercial tenants affected by the project would be eligible for compensation if 80% or more of the property they occupy is impacted. Inquiries are currently being conducted to identify eligible tenants. Their compensation will be disbursed separately after receiving approval from the Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R).

While property owners will receive their cheques first, tenants whose inquiries are completed will be compensated at a later stage. Authorities have assured transparency and fairness throughout the process.

Efforts to Minimize Disruption

Officials emphasized that every effort is being made to minimize disruptions to local communities during the demolition and construction phases. The project aims to address public transportation needs while ensuring resettlement and compensation concerns are properly handled.

Significance of the Project

The Old City Metro Rail extension is part of a broader Phase II expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail. This project aims to enhance public transport infrastructure in one of Hyderabad’s most densely populated and culturally rich areas.

Authorities have also ensured that heritage and cultural landmarks in the Old City will remain unaffected. Engineering solutions have been designed to preserve the integrity of 106 religious and historical sites along the metro route.