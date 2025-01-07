Bengal Police Under Scanner in Bangladeshi Fake Passport Racket

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has intensified its investigation into a growing racket involving fake Indian identity documents and passports for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Four additional police officers have come under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in the racket, further deepening concerns over systemic lapses in the verification process.

Cops Under Investigation

Sources revealed that one of the accused officers is attached to the office of security control, while another is a police station-level officer. The others include a constable and a recently retired Sub-Inspector, Abdul Hai (61), who was arrested from his residence in Habra, North 24 Parganas district. Hai, during his tenure, was primarily responsible for “police verification” for new passport applications—a role now under the spotlight for alleged misconduct.

Arrests So Far

Since December 15, 2024, authorities have arrested nine individuals, including Abdul Hai, in connection with the racket. Investigators suspect their direct involvement in aiding Bangladeshi nationals to secure fake Indian identity documents, such as ration cards, voter IDs, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and ultimately, passports.

Modus Operandi of the Racket

Investigations have unveiled a sophisticated pattern employed by these rackets:

Illegal Entry and Safe Shelter:

Bangladeshi infiltrators cross the border and are offered safe shelter in villages near land and coastal borders in West Bengal. Fake Ration Cards:

Local agents arrange fake ration cards for the infiltrators, marking the first step toward creating an Indian identity. Acquisition of Other Documents:

With the fake ration card as the foundation, other documents such as EPIC (voter ID), PAN cards, and Aadhaar cards are obtained. Fake Passport Issuance:

The final step involves securing an Indian passport using these fraudulent documents, often facilitated by bribes and lax verification.

Police Involvement and Negligence

The spotlight on police complicity comes after a city court directed an inquiry into lapses by officers responsible for passport verification. Allegations include falsified reports where officers failed to physically verify applicants’ residences but still cleared their applications.

Recent probes by both West Bengal and Kolkata Police indicate that certain officers may have deliberately bypassed verification protocols, allowing illegal infiltrators to obtain Indian passports without proper checks.

Broader Implications

The racket has raised serious concerns about the security of India’s identity verification systems. Public Distribution System (PDS) dealers are also under investigation for aiding infiltrators in acquiring fake ration cards, a key document in this process.

Authorities are now working to dismantle these networks while strengthening the verification process to prevent further misuse.

Steps Taken by Authorities