Bengaluru Leads as Indian Startups Raise $240.85 Million in Funding This Week

New Delhi: Indian startups raised a total of $240.85 million in funding this week, with 30 companies securing investments. This includes five growth-stage investments and 20 early-stage funding rounds. Bengaluru emerged as the leading city for startup funding, securing 12 deals, followed by Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Patna.

Key Sectors Attracting Investment

E-commerce startups topped the list, attracting the highest number of investments with five funding deals, according to an Entrackr report. SaaS and fintech startups also saw significant interest, securing three deals each. Other sectors that garnered investor attention include foodtech, healthtech, and manufacturing.

Major Growth-Stage Investments

In the growth-stage category, edtech startup Leap raised $65 million in its Series E round, led by Apis Partners. Captain Fresh, a B2B seafood startup, secured $30 million in its ongoing pre-IPO round, while SaaS IT management platform SuperOps raised $25 million. A supply chain startup also raised $12 million in its Series C round from Evolvence India and Mirabilis Investment Trust.

Early-Stage Startups Secure $107.15 Million

Among the 20 early-stage startups, Atomicwork, a B2B SaaS company, led the pack with a $25 million Series A round. Other notable early-stage investments included co-working firm Innov8, healthcare provider Geri Care for seniors, telecom company Astrome Technologies, and mobility startup VoltUp. Additionally, Dressfolk, a D2C handloom clothing brand, and Prisomoline, a road safety products manufacturer, raised undisclosed amounts.

Weekly Funding Trends and Acquisitions

Startup funding remained stable this week but saw a slight dip of 3.22%, down from $248.87 million the previous week. Over the past eight weeks, the average weekly funding stood at $349.53 million, with 26 deals per week.

In addition to the funding, several notable acquisitions were announced. Raise Financials acquired financial media startup Filter Coffee, while logistics company Shadowfax took over CriticaLog. NODWIN Gaming, owned by Nazara, expanded its portfolio by acquiring esports startup StarLadder, and MapmyIndia acquired a stake in AI startup SimDaaS.

