US and Egypt Presidents Discuss Gaza Ceasefire and Peace Process

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump held a phone call on Saturday to discuss the ongoing ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which was brokered by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. The call centered on ensuring the stabilization of the ceasefire and advancing the implementation of its first and second phases.

The Egyptian presidency described the conversation as “positive” and highlighted the leaders’ shared commitment to increasing humanitarian aid for Gaza’s residents. Both leaders agreed on the critical importance of securing peace in the region, with al-Sisi emphasizing the need for a peace process that leads to a permanent resolution of the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

Egypt’s Rejection of Palestinian Displacement Plan

Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s position that the displacement of Palestinians, particularly Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s population to Egypt or Jordan, is an unjust act. The plan was met with widespread regional opposition, including protests in Gaza, where Palestinians expressed support for Egypt’s rejection of the proposal.

Diplomatic Engagement and Future Visits

The phone call concluded with both leaders exchanging invitations for official visits, signaling continued diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Regional Reactions and Global Focus on Peace

This diplomatic dialogue follows a series of tense regional reactions to proposals that many view as undermining Palestinian rights. The international community continues to look to both Egypt and the United States for leadership in achieving lasting peace in the region.