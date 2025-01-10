Beta-blockers Well-Tolerated, Do Not Commonly Lower Potassium Levels: Experts

New Delhi: Beta-blockers are considered well-tolerated drugs and are not commonly known to lower potassium levels, said experts on Friday. This comes in response to a government body’s alert regarding these commonly used medicines for blood pressure and heart conditions.

Common Uses of Beta-blockers

Beta-blockers are commonly prescribed for conditions like irregular heartbeat and hypertension. They work by blocking the action of hormones like adrenaline on nerve cells, causing blood vessels to relax and dilate, and also slowing down the heart rate.

IPC Alert on Hypokalaemia Risk

Earlier this week, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), an autonomous body under the Union Health Ministry, issued a warning stating that beta-blockers may cause a potentially serious risk of low potassium levels, known as hypokalaemia.

Low potassium levels can lead to symptoms such as muscle weakness, fatigue, heart palpitations, and high blood pressure, among others.

Experts Respond to Concerns

However, experts have expressed concerns about the IPC’s alert. “Beta blockers are not commonly known to cause hypokalaemia,” said Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman of the Kerala State IMA Research Cell. He added that people taking only a beta-blocker are extremely unlikely to develop this issue.

Dr. Jayadevan explained that low potassium levels are more likely to occur in people who use diuretics, such as hydrochlorothiazide and frusemide, which help reduce fluid buildup in the body. Diuretics are often taken together with beta-blockers by people with high blood pressure.

“If someone is only taking a beta-blocker, they are extremely unlikely to develop hypokalaemia,” Dr. Jayadevan emphasized.

The Impact of Diuretics

Diuretics, when used in combination with beta-blockers, may contribute to the risk of low potassium levels. Hypokalaemia can cause muscle cramps, weakness, and dangerous rhythm abnormalities in the heart. However, the use of just beta-blockers does not typically lead to this problem.

Cardiologist Responds to the Alert

Cardiologist Dr. Ashwani Mehta, from a city-based hospital, criticized the IPC’s alert, calling it unnecessary and panic-inducing for patients.

“We have been using beta-blockers extensively in our country for the last 25 to 30 years, and rarely has any of our patients developed hypokalaemia, unless there are serious comorbidities that contributed to it,” Dr. Mehta said.

He assured the public that there is no need to worry about the potential side effects of beta-blockers. “They are well-tolerated drugs, and this alert has caused unnecessary panic among the public,” he added.

Reassurance to Patients

Experts emphasized that people should not be overly concerned about the risks associated with beta-blockers, as they remain a safe and effective treatment for heart and blood pressure conditions.