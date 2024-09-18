Bethel Exhibition to Dazzle Hyderabad with Ultimate Fashion & Luxury Lifestyle Showcase in September

Hyderabad: Get ready for a spectacular fashion and lifestyle experience as Bethel Exhibition is set to make its grand appearance in Hyderabad on 30th September 2024. The event will be hosted at the luxurious Hotel Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, promising a day full of fashion, luxury, and unique experiences.

Bethel Exhibition is renowned for featuring top-notch designers specializing in high-end fashion and luxury lifestyle. The event will showcase a wide range of luxury fashion designers and elegant lifestyle essentials, offering fashion enthusiasts an exclusive glimpse into the world of opulent designer wear, customized haute couture, stylish footwear, exclusive lifestyle decors, and enchanting jewelry.

The grand curtain-raiser date announcement was graced by actress Sravanti Chokarappu, alongside fashion lovers, enthusiasts, models, and other prominent figures from the fashion industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Prasanna, the organizer of Bethel Exhibition, shared her excitement, stating, “Bethel Exhibition is more than just a market; it’s a vast array of opportunities, fun, fashion, and surprises for fashion lovers. We aim to scintillate the fashion senses of Hyderabad with a showcase full of style, unique vibes, and loads of fun.”

Bethel Exhibition is poised to captivate fashion aficionados with its unique collection of designer wear, luxury items, and much more. It’s a vibrant garden of possibilities, offering attendees an opportunity to redefine fun and style while enjoying a unique vibe.

Event Details:

Date: 30th September 2024

Venue: Hotel Park Hyatt, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Time: 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM

This is an unmissable event for fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts looking to immerse themselves in a world of elegance and luxury.