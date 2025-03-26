Telangana: Betting Apps to Be Crushed? Revanth Reddy Hints at Cross-Border Probe

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared that the state government will initiate strict measures against online betting apps, particularly those involving rummy, gambling, and digital gaming platforms.

SIT to Be Formed, Legal Amendments on the Table

Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister revealed the government’s intention to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to carry out in-depth inquiries into online betting operations. He stressed that the menace of online gambling cannot be curtailed by state-level action alone, and cooperation from neighboring states and international bodies is necessary.

“We will take stringent action against those who operate or promote betting apps. If required, we are ready to amend the laws to impose tougher penalties,” said Revanth Reddy.

“Telangana will not be allowed to turn into a hub for betting addiction,” he added.

Also Read: Under-Construction 6-Story Building Collapses in Bhadrachalam, 2 Dead

CM Defends Law and Order, Slams Opposition

Revanth Reddy also addressed the opposition’s allegations regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in Telangana, terming them as baseless and politically motivated.

He pointed out that despite the Congress government’s 15-month rule, there has been no disruption in law and order, and the police have remained alert to even minor incidents. In contrast, he cited the previous regime’s inaction in high-profile cases like the murder of a lawyer couple and the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor.

“In 2020, Telangana ranked fourth in the country in rape cases against women. The public remembers these incidents,” he remarked.

Allegations of Political Conspiracy

The Chief Minister accused the opposition of trying to undermine Telangana’s progress and hamper investment opportunities in the state by spreading fear and misinformation.

“It appears some political groups are deliberately trying to destabilize the state’s economy and damage its reputation,” he said.

Appeal for Constructive Opposition

Revanth Reddy concluded by urging the opposition to play a constructive role in the democratic process and take inspiration from senior Congress leader Jana Reddy, known for his positive approach while in the opposition.