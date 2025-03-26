Under-Construction 6-Story Building Collapses in Bhadrachalam, 2 Dead

Bhadrachalam: A devastating incident unfolded in Bhadrachalam when a six-story under-construction building near the Panchayat office suddenly collapsed. The tragic accident resulted in the immediate death of two laborers working at the site, while several others sustained injuries.

Immediate Rescue Efforts Underway

Upon receiving reports of the incident, local police and emergency response teams rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations. Heavy machinery, including JCB excavators, is being used to remove the debris and search for potential survivors trapped under the rubble. Authorities are making every effort to ensure a swift response and provide medical aid to those affected.

Illegal Construction Identified as a Key Factor

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the building was being constructed illegally, without proper permissions from the relevant authorities. The owner, identified as Shripati Srinivas Rao, had reportedly begun construction without obtaining the necessary legal clearances. Following the tragic collapse, he fled the scene, and the police have launched a manhunt to locate and arrest him.

Casualties and Injured Workers

The accident claimed the lives of two workers on the spot, while several others sustained injuries of varying severity. The injured individuals have been rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical treatment. The exact number of those trapped under the rubble remains uncertain, prompting rescue teams to work tirelessly in their efforts.

Authorities Take Action

Local municipal authorities have condemned the illegal construction and are investigating potential violations of building safety regulations. Officials have vowed to take strict action against those responsible for neglecting construction safety measures. Residents in the surrounding area have expressed concerns about unauthorized buildings and demanded stricter oversight to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Growing Concerns Over Construction Safety

This tragic incident highlights the dangers posed by illegal and unsafe construction practices. Experts warn that ignoring structural regulations and bypassing safety approvals can lead to devastating consequences, putting lives at risk. Local residents have urged the authorities to implement stricter building inspections and regulatory enforcement to prevent further loss of life.

Also Read | HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Pond Development and Beautification Works in Madhapur

Next Steps and Ongoing Investigations

Search and Rescue Operations : Efforts continue to locate any remaining individuals trapped under the debris.

: Efforts continue to locate any remaining individuals trapped under the debris. Legal Action : Authorities are actively searching for the absconding builder , Shripati Srinivas Rao, and are expected to file charges against him.

: Authorities are actively searching for the , Shripati Srinivas Rao, and are expected to file charges against him. Safety Measures: Officials are reviewing other construction projects in the area to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Community Calls for Accountability

Following the incident, local residents have gathered at the site, expressing their anger over negligence and demanding justice for the victims. Many believe that lack of proper oversight and corruption in construction approvals contribute to such disasters.