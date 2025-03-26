HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Pond Development and Beautification Works in Madhapur

Hyderabad: To enhance urban water conservation and environmental sustainability, HYDRAA Commissioner Shri AV Ranganath conducted an inspection of ongoing pond development projects on Tuesday. The visit aimed to assess progress on dredging, renovation, and beautification efforts to improve Hyderabad’s water bodies.

Inspection of Key Ponds in Madhapur

During the field visit, Commissioner Ranganath examined the ongoing development works at the Lime Pond near Tammidikunta and Borabanda in Madhapur. These water bodies are crucial for groundwater recharge and ecological balance in the region. The Commissioner emphasized the importance of completing dredging activities at these sites with urgency and efficiency.

Urgent Directives for Completion

Highlighting the significance of water conservation, Ranganath directed officials to ensure that dredging operations in the two tanks be completed on a war footing. He stressed that no delays should occur, as these water bodies play a vital role in urban flood management and local biodiversity.

Beautification and Greenery Enhancement

Apart from restoration efforts, the Commissioner also evaluated possibilities for beautification and increased greenery around the ponds. The plan includes planting native trees, developing walking tracks, and enhancing the aesthetic appeal of these water bodies to create recreational spaces for the community.

Commitment to Renovation and Development

HYDRAA has undertaken the renovation and development of six ponds this year as part of a broader urban water conservation initiative. Commissioner Ranganath instructed officials to ensure that all beautification and rehabilitation work is completed before the next monsoon season. He emphasized that there should be no delays or laxity in implementing these crucial projects.

Also Read | HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Illegal Construction in Khajaguda Warns Builder Over Encroachment

Significance of the Initiative

The restoration of these water bodies aligns with Hyderabad’s long-term sustainability and climate resilience strategy. Well-maintained ponds help in:

Groundwater recharge and water conservation

and water conservation Preventing urban flooding during heavy rains

during heavy rains Supporting local biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance

and maintaining ecological balance Enhancing community spaces with green areas and aesthetic improvements

Future Plans and Community Involvement

To ensure the long-term sustainability of these water bodies, the Commissioner encouraged community participation in conservation efforts. Local residents and environmental groups will be engaged in awareness campaigns and tree-planting drives to promote eco-friendly urban development.