HYDRAA Commissioner Inspects Illegal Construction in Khajaguda Warns Builder Over Encroachment

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Tuesday inspected the Kotha Kunta (also known as Nanak Ram Kunta) area in Khajaguda following complaints of illegal constructions within the Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries of the lake.

The visit was prompted by local complaints that construction activity was being carried out inside the FTL zone. Notably, MLA Anirudh Reddy had also lodged a formal complaint with HYDRAA regarding the issue.

During the inspection, the Commissioner interacted with Vamsiram Builders and directed them to remove the dumped soil from the lakebed within three to four days. He warned that strict action would be taken if the instructions were not followed.

Commissioner Ranganath also stressed the need to conduct a joint inspection to clearly demarcate the FTL boundaries of the lake.

In response, Vamsiram Builders assured the Commissioner that the dumped material would be cleared within the given time frame.

The inspection highlights HYDRAA’s continued efforts to protect urban water bodies from encroachment and unauthorized construction.