Hyderabad: Abandoned Vehicles to Be Auctioned at Moinabad Police Station

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have announced plans to auction 357 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles currently stationed at the Moinabad Police Station grounds. These vehicles, comprising various makes and models, have remained unclaimed and will be disposed of through an open or online public auction.

The auction will be conducted under the provisions of Section 6(2) and 7 of the Cyberabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act, 2004, read with Sections 39, 40, and 41 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

The Cyberabad Commissionerate has invited individuals who may have ownership claims or hypothecation interests in any of the vehicles to submit their applications to the Commissioner of Police within six months from the date of this notification. Failure to do so will result in the vehicles being sold through public auction without further notice.

Interested parties can view the list of vehicles at the Moinabad Police Station grounds. For further details, contact N. Veeralingam, MTO-II, Reserve Inspector at 9490617317, or visit the official website of the Cyberabad Police at www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in.