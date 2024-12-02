BGT 2024-25: Just being really focused, says Smith ahead of pink-ball Test vs India

Adelaide: Australia batter Steve Smith said that he is really focused on adapting to the pink-ball Test match against India in Adelaide after losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener by 295 runs in Perth.

The second Test of the five-match series between India and Australia is a much-anticipated day-night Test as teams sweat it hard to adjust to pink-ball. In the last and only pink-ball Test between the two teams, Australia won the match by eight wickets after folding India for a mere 36 in the second innings which remain their lowest Test total.

Smith, who looked out of touch in Perth with 0 and 17, believes that it will be tough conditions for batters to adjust to switch from day to night. “Yeah, pink ball.

So it can be challenging at different times of the day or night, depending on where you bat and the situation of the game and ball, and all those kinds of things. So just being really switched on. The pink ball can be a little bit unpredictable at times. So yeah, just being really focused,” Smith said in the video posted by Star Sports.

Australia captain Pat Cummins also acknowledged the challenges of playing with the pink-ball, saying the pace of the match will be dictated by the ball’s condition.

“I think, you know, all the basics. Stay the same really. Sometimes the game go at different paces as the ball gets older and softer or is hard, but outside of that it’s Test cricket,” Cummins noted.

Australia batter Travis Head, who has scored two hundred and three fifties in eight pink-ball Tests, said he is looking forward to the opportunity of playing under lights. In the last Test against India, Head scored 89 runs in the second innings but failed to find support from other batters as Australia reduced to 238 while chasing 534.

“It can be a tough wicket to bat on. Obviously, the drop in wicket, you gotta score in different ways. I think it suits me. Obviously, I have batted there a lot. So been nice to get some runs in the last couple of years there and try to do the same again this year.

It’s always a nice week for me. It’s relaxed. It’s when I’m in my own bed. I got a lot of friends and family. I got a lot of mates that come watch, and it’s just a good feel for the week. So, I’ll be looking forward to that,” Head said.