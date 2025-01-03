Sports

BGT: SCG registers record 47,566 spectators on first day of 5th Test

Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday registered the highest-ever opening day attendance in a Test match between India and Australia, with a record-breaking 47,566 spectators filling the stands venue.

Uma Devi3 January 2025 - 15:35
BGT: SCG registers record 47,566 spectators on first day of 5th Test
BGT: SCG registers record 47,566 spectators on first day of 5th Test

Sydney: Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday registered the highest-ever opening day attendance in a Test match between India and Australia, with a record-breaking 47,566 spectators filling the stands venue.

The SCG crowd at the tea break was 47,566, which is the biggest attendance at the SCG for cricket since January 1976.

“The records keep on falling. Over 45,000 through the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1,” Cricket Australia posted on X.

Also Read: Vande Bharat sleeper train achieves peak speed of 180 km per hr during trials

The massive attendance at the SCG follows another record earlier in the series when the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosted the largest crowd ever for a Test match during the third Test.

By lunchtime on day one, 45,465 spectators had already made their way into the SCG, surpassing the previous record of 44,901, which was set during the 2003/04 India-Australia series.

Cricket Australia highlighted the historical significance of the turnout, noting that it was the largest crowd the SCG had seen for a Test in nearly 50 years, dating back to 1976.

Tags
Uma Devi3 January 2025 - 15:35

Related Articles

5th Test: I thought it was a clear catch, says Ponting on Kohli being given not out

5th Test: I thought it was a clear catch, says Ponting on Kohli being given not out

3 January 2025 - 14:20
5th Test: Relentless Boland picks 4 as Australia bowl out India for 185

5th Test: Relentless Boland picks 4 as Australia bowl out India for 185

3 January 2025 - 13:02
Para-Athlete Praveen Kumar Lauds PM Modi's Support for Para-Sports Recognition

Para-Athlete Praveen Kumar Lauds PM Modi’s Support for Para-Sports Recognition

2 January 2025 - 18:13
2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will drive more progress, says Snehal Pradhan

2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup will drive more progress, says Snehal Pradhan

2 January 2025 - 17:49
Back to top button