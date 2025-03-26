Bhatti Dares KTR to Prove ‘Percentage’ Allegations or Apologize in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu launched a scathing rebuttal against BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao’s recent remarks regarding “percentages,” challenging him to either substantiate his claims or tender a public apology in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking during a Budget discussion on Wednesday, Bhatti thundered, “We entered politics with a sense of responsibility, representing the oppressed, working-class, and downtrodden communities. Unlike you, we didn’t loot the State left, right, and centre. You think you can get away with loose talk?”

He took strong exception to what he termed as “lies” uttered by BRS members and questioned how such unverified statements could be made in the House under the guise of debate.

Bhatti revealed that the previous BRS-led government had left bills worth Rs 1 lakh crore unpaid, with Rs 40,000 crore pertaining to various public works. “Contractors are still running around the Secretariat for their pending dues,” he said.

Criticizing BRS objections to government schemes like Rajiv Gandhi Civils and Abhaya Hastham, Bhatti clarified that the current Congress government’s intention behind offering incentives to Civil Services aspirants was to enhance the State’s representation and protect Telangana’s interests at the national level.

He also lambasted the previous regime over the Dharani land portal, accusing it of undermining the rights of genuine cultivators. “Congress governments, inspired by the armed peasant struggle, gave rights to farmers. But under BRS rule, cultivators were removed from land records and replaced with patta holders. Jagirdars and Zamindars were re-empowered,” Bhatti said.

He reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to scrapping the Dharani portal, stating, “We promised to throw Dharani into the Bay of Bengal. The people believed in us and voted for us.”

Bhatti concluded by urging all legislators to maintain decorum in the Assembly and avoid making unverified, sensational remarks that mislead the public.