Biden Wields Presidential Power to Protect Fauci, Milley, and Others in his Final Hours as US President

In his final hours as U.S. President, Joe Biden uses his presidential powers to issue preemptive pardons for Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and others, safeguarding them against potential political retaliation from the incoming Trump administration.

Washington: In an extraordinary move during his final hours in office, President Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members and staff of the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

Preemptive Pardons to Guard Against Trump’s Potential Revenge

Biden’s decision comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s warnings about an “enemies list” targeting individuals who have opposed him politically or held him accountable for the events of January 6, 2021.

Pardons Aim to Protect Public Servants from Politically Motivated Probes

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden said. He emphasized that these pardons do not indicate any wrongdoing on the part of those pardoned but are necessary to shield them from potentially harmful investigations.

Fauci Pardoned for His Role in COVID-19 Response

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s former chief medical advisor, was pardoned for his work in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci faced backlash from Trump supporters for endorsing mask mandates and public health measures during the pandemic.

Milley’s Pardon Comes After Criticism of Trump’s Actions

General Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was pardoned following his public criticism of Trump’s actions surrounding the January 6 insurrection. Milley had called Trump a fascist and documented the administration’s controversial decisions.

January 6 Committee Members and Police Officers Included in Clemency

Biden also extended clemency to members and staff of the House committee investigating January 6, including former Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified during the hearings were also pardoned.

Biden’s Record-High Clemency Actions Before Leaving Office

Biden has set a presidential record for individual pardons and commutations. He recently commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 individuals convicted of nonviolent drug offenses.

Concerns Over Trump’s “Enemies List” Spark Extraordinary Pardons

Trump’s incoming administration has sparked fears with its plans to punish those who investigated or opposed him. Biden’s pardons aim to ensure that public servants are not unfairly targeted.

Clemency for Federal Death Row Inmates Highlights Biden’s Legacy

Biden also commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates, converting their sentences to life imprisonment. This contrasts sharply with Trump’s previous record of 13 federal executions during his first term.

Biden Warns of Democracy Risks Amid Transition

In his farewell address, Biden expressed concerns over threats to democracy and urged Americans to remain vigilant. His clemency actions reflect his efforts to ensure a smooth transition while protecting key figures from potential retribution.