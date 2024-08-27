Big Breaking News | CM Announces ‘Praja Palana’ Program for Ration and Health Card Issuance Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a statewide “Praja Paalana” (People’s Governance) program to be conducted from September 17 for ten days, focusing on the issuance of ration cards and health cards.

The initiative aims to ensure that all eligible citizens receive their ration and health cards. The Chief Minister emphasized that, moving forward, ration cards and health cards will not be linked; instead, they will be issued separately.

The Chief Minister directed officials to collect necessary details from every family for the issuance of these cards. He instructed that arrangements be made to conduct the “Praja Paalana” program in all villages and wards across the state to facilitate this process.

A review meeting was held at the Secretariat with the Health Minister, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other officials from relevant departments. During the meeting, the Chief Minister provided guidance on the procedures to be followed for issuing digital health cards, registering health profiles, organizing medical camps, and leveraging the state’s available laboratories.

The Chief Minister stated that the health card issued by the government would henceforth be the standard for availing medical services under Rajiv Aarogyasri and financial assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

This initiative aims to streamline the issuance process and ensure that every eligible citizen has access to essential health and ration services without any overlap, enhancing the efficiency and reach of government welfare programs.