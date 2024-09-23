Big Breaking News | Court Issues Interim Stay on HYDRA’s Demolition Drive Near Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Monday, September 23, issued an interim stay on the demolition activities being carried out by HYDRA around the Durgam Cheruvu Lake.

The court’s decision came after residents of the Amar Society filed petitions challenging the demolitions in the area.

HYDRA has been actively conducting demolition drives across Hyderabad and various districts in Telangana, targeting illegal constructions within Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones of lakes, as well as encroachments on government land. However, the court’s order has temporarily paused the demolitions around Durgam Cheruvu, pending further review of the case.

This legal intervention offers some relief to local residents as the situation continues to develop.