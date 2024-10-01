Big Breaking News: Demolition of Houses Begins in Musi River Area

Hyderabad

Demolition of houses has commenced in the Musi River area as part of the initial phase of a larger operation. Authorities have started tearing down structures located within the riverbed.

Abdul Wasi1 October 2024 - 12:49
Hyderabad: Demolition of houses has commenced in the Musi River area as part of the initial phase of a larger operation. Authorities have started tearing down structures located within the riverbed.

The demolition is taking place in the Musi catchment areas, specifically in the Musanagar of Chaderghat and Rasoolpura Shankar Nagar. Officials have taken this action to prevent potential flooding and to ensure the safety of residents in the vicinity.

The decision to demolish these homes follows increasing concerns about the risks posed by houses built in flood-prone areas. Local authorities are urging affected residents to cooperate during the demolition process and to seek alternative housing arrangements.

This development highlights the ongoing efforts to manage and mitigate flood risks in Hyderabad, particularly in areas vulnerable to heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

