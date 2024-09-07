Big Shake-Up in Hyderabad: C.V. Anand Takes Charge as New Police Commissioner

In a significant reshuffle, *C.V. Anand* has been appointed as the new *Commissioner of Police for Hyderabad, replacing **Srinivasa Reddy*.

The transition marks a crucial development in the city’s law enforcement leadership, with C.V. Anand expected to bring his vast experience and fresh approach to the role.

Srinivasa Reddy, who served with distinction, will be stepping down as C.V. Anand takes over the responsibilities of maintaining law and order in Hyderabad.

Anand’s appointment comes at a time when the city faces various challenges, including traffic management, crime control, and the need for enhanced security measures.

With his previous track record in high-profile roles, expectations are high that Anand will implement effective strategies to address these issues.

The city administration and police department are preparing for a smooth transition, and the public is looking forward to witnessing the changes and initiatives that C.V. Anand will introduce to ensure the safety and well-being of Hyderabad’s citizens. Stay tuned for further updates on this key appointment.