Bihar students march towards CM’s residence over TRE-4 issue, clash with cops

Patna: Student protests intensified in Patna on Tuesday as thousands of candidates gathered in Gardanibagh and later marched towards the Chief Minister’s residence, demanding changes in the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment process and greater transparency in government examinations.

The protesters were primarily demanding the removal of Preliminary-cum-Mains examination structure for TRE-4, the removal of negative marking and the implementation of a 100 per cent domicile policy.

As students moved towards the Chief Minister’s residence, the administration tightened security arrangements.

Thousands of candidates gathered near JP Golambar, where police had erected barricades to stop the march.

The protesters reportedly breached the barricades and proceeded towards Dakbungalow.

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Patna, Bihar: Police use water cannons to disperse the students marching towards Raj Bhavan from Gandhi Maidan, demanding cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination.#Bihar #BiharStudents pic.twitter.com/ybIn8wwQ9j — नव भारत 🇮🇳 (@ExclusiveBharat) August 25, 2026

Police and CRPF personnel were deployed along the route.

As police began detaining some protesters, scuffles broke out between security personnel and candidates, creating a tense situation.

A large number of protesters subsequently gathered at Dakbungalow, where heavy iron barricades were installed to prevent them from moving further towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

Students continued attempting to advance despite the security arrangements.

The movement led by student leader Aman Kumar has received support from more than 15 student organisations.

Teachers and the Bihar Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, have also extended their support to the protesters.

The student organisations have submitted a list of 13 demands covering several recruitment examinations and appointment-related issues, including re-conduct of the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination, cancel the Sub-Inspector (Daroga) recruitment examination for 1,799 posts, conduct TRE-4 as a single-stage examination, expedite pending BSSC examinations, immediately begin the BET examination process, speed up other pending government, recruitment processes, including librarian recruitment, ensure examination transparency by providing candidates with question papers, answer keys and OMR sheets after examinations, publish a fixed annual examination calendar for government recruitment examinations, take strict action against those responsible for paper leaks and examination irregularities, formulate a clear policy regarding age limits in recruitment, establish a clear and effective domicile policy for government recruitment, ensure the speedy completion of pending appointments, and provide a time-bound mechanism for resolving pending recruitment-related matters.

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