Biker burnt alive in road accident

Biker burnt alive in road accident

Jabalpur: A teenage boy was burnt to death on Sunday when the bike he was riding caught fire after ramming into a roadside tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, police said.

Prima facie, the accident occurred when Yash Tanvesh, 18, lost control of his motorcycle.

“He was burnt to death as his bike caught fire after hitting a roadside tree under the Bargi police station limits,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Nema told PTI.

Two more youngsters on different motorcycles were accompanying the deceased at the time of the accident, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.  

