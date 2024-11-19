Bio Agri 2024 Conference Kicks Off with Focus on Sustainable Biological Agriculture

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of Bio Agri 2024, India’s largest conference dedicated to sustainable biological agriculture, began on Tuesday at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

The event, organized by the Bio Agri Inputs Producers Association (BIPA), brings together over 250 delegates from the agri-input industry, including participants from India, the USA, and several other countries.

The two-day event features 35 sessions, including keynote speeches and panel discussions focused on the future of biological agriculture.

The conference’s theme, “Biological Agriculture: Harnessing Nature’s Wisdom,” underscores the need for more sustainable, eco-friendly solutions in the agriculture sector.

In his opening remarks, Dr. KRK Reddy, President of BIPA, highlighted the importance of the conference in addressing critical challenges in agriculture and emphasized the collaboration between global and local industry players to drive innovation and sustainability.

Keynote Addresses Highlight Urgency of Sustainability in Agriculture

The inaugural keynote address was delivered by Dr. V. Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor of Kaveri University, who discussed the importance of soil and water management solutions in the context of climate change. He urged the agricultural industry to produce more food with fewer resources.

“India’s agricultural success story is unparalleled globally,” he said, citing the country’s dominance in agricultural commodities and its potential to produce 550 million tonnes of food grains. However, he acknowledged the challenges, including the 71% increase in food demand projected by 2050 and the impact of climate change on crop yields.

Dr. Rao highlighted the alarming issue of food wastage, noting that India ranks third in food wastage globally, after the USA and China. “In Indian homes, 50 kg of food is wasted per person per year, amounting to 6.7 crore tonnes of food, valued at Rs 92,000 crore,” he explained. He also emphasized the significant toll of extreme weather events, which have affected millions of people and vast agricultural areas in India in 2024 alone.

Addressing these challenges, Dr. Rao proposed several solutions for sustainable agriculture. He advocated for smart agriculture, fertigation (applying water-soluble fertilizers through irrigation), crop shifting, and regenerative agriculture as ways to enhance efficiency and sustainability. He also pointed to innovative solutions such as decarbonization technologies and cover crops, which can improve soil health and water usage efficiency.

Dr. Rao also drew attention to the growing carbon footprint associated with food production and distribution, citing the large-scale transportation of livestock to Hyderabad as an example of the environmental impact.

Biological Agriculture: The Next Revolution

The second keynote speaker, Dr. Roger Tripathi, Founder & CEO of Global BioAg Innovations, USA, shared his views on the future of biological agriculture.

He stated that agro-biological products are set to revolutionize the agricultural sector by replacing chemical pesticides and fertilizers. With the global crop protection and fertilizer market valued at $240 billion, Dr. Tripathi believes that biological solutions will play a key role in reducing the environmental footprint of traditional agriculture.

Exhibition Showcases Cutting-Edge Agricultural Innovations

Alongside the conference sessions, an exhibition was also inaugurated, featuring 40 stalls showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in the field of biological agriculture. The exhibition provided an opportunity for attendees to explore innovative products and services designed to promote sustainable farming practices.

India’s Role as a Global Biological Hub

Dr. Venaktesh Devanur, Secretary of BIPA, also addressed the gathering, presenting the annual report and highlighting India’s emerging role as a global hub for biologicals.

He pointed out that the Government of India has implemented a regulatory framework for bio-stimulants used in agriculture, ensuring the quality and safety of these products. However, he noted that microbials were not initially included in this framework, and BIPA successfully lobbied for their inclusion.

A Vision for the Future of Agriculture

The Bio Agri 2024 conference is an important milestone in advancing sustainable practices in the agricultural sector. With a focus on biological agriculture, the event is bringing together key stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

As climate change and resource scarcity continue to impact agricultural systems, the adoption of biological solutions offers a promising path forward for more sustainable, resilient farming practices.

The conference continues through Wednesday, with more expert insights and discussions on how to build a more sustainable future for global agriculture.

