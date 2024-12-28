Biryani Becomes the Most Ordered Dish on Zomato in 2024

New Delhi: Biryani has emerged as the most ordered and loved dish on Zomato in 2024, with a staggering 9,13,99,110 orders. On average, over three Biryani orders were placed every second. Pizza secured the second spot with 5,84,46,908 orders, followed by tea with 77,76,725 orders and coffee with 74,32,856 orders, according to a Zomato press release.

The release also shared a unique anecdote: one passenger on a train ordered 120 Manchurian combo meals to feed an entire coach, leaving everyone wondering whether the order was bigger or the generosity of the person.

In another interesting statistic, a Delhi-based user explored an impressive 1,377 unique restaurants in 2024, setting a record. A Zomato Gold subscriber saved ₹2,24,591 on delivery and dining expenses. Additionally, Delhiites ordered 25 times more Golgappas compared to Mumbai’s Pani Puris.

The year 2024 also showcased diverse consumer trends in India, reflecting growing preferences for various products. For instance, Indians ordered:

1,85,17,980 cans of Coca-Cola

84,35,783 bottles of Thums Up

14,57,616 bottles of Maaza

One user ordered 1,203 bottles of Sprite in a single year!

Mumbai saw a surge in specific orders, including 17,58,720 condoms and 37,82,261 tonic water cans. Consumers also bought 7,89,205 pairs of wireless earphones, 16,43,621 packs of dates, and 1,35,336 Tide detergent packs in significant numbers. One user even placed a single order for 55 bottles of Fevicol, while another ordered 9,150 Vicks cough drops. Indians collectively ordered 1,75,64,980 packets of Maggi and 3,03,500 UNO decks in 2024.

Zomato, India’s leading food delivery and quick commerce platform, also highlighted these food trends and purchasing preferences as part of its “Look Back 2024” campaign. The campaign aims to offer users a fun and personalized experience on the app by combining data, humor, and insights.

The campaign introduced features like “Roast Mode” for users who enjoy sharp humor and “Sweet Mode” for those who prefer positive, feel-good vibes. It also includes personality cards that reflect user behavior on the app, celebrating their year-long journey of food and ordering habits.