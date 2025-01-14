BJP Alleges AAP’s Connection to Hoax Calls to Delhi Schools, Teenager Under Police Investigation

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being linked to a conspiracy involving an NGO that allegedly used a teenage student to send out 400 bomb hoax emails to schools in Delhi.

The BJP claims that the motive behind these hoax calls was to create a sense of fear ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP’s Allegations Against AAP and NGO

Without directly naming the AAP or the NGO, BJP leaders attempted to connect the dots between the two entities. They suggested that the NGO, which is under police investigation in relation to the hoax emails, had ties to Chief Minister Atishi’s parents. The BJP further alleged that these connections could point to AAP’s involvement in the orchestrated hoax emails.

“We want answers from AAP regarding its links to an anti-national NGO,” said BJP National Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi. He also brought up the NGO’s previous involvement in a petition seeking clemency for Afzal Guru, who was convicted for his role in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and executed in 2013.

Trivedi also pointed to the “Tukre Tukre” slogans raised in 2015 on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, and noted that the Delhi government had delayed sanctioning prosecution in the case for five months, further suggesting a possible connection between AAP and the NGO.

Teenager Identified as Sender of Hoax Emails

According to Delhi Police, the teenager responsible for sending the hoax emails was identified using advanced IT techniques. The police have confirmed the teen’s involvement but are still investigating whether other individuals or groups may have been involved in the incident. Authorities are also looking into whether the NGO or other entities influenced the child to carry out the hoax.

Fear and Insecurity in Delhi Ahead of Elections

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva expressed concerns that the hoax emails, which were sent just before the Assembly elections, were aimed at sowing fear and insecurity in the city. The BJP’s claims have raised questions about the timing of the incident and its potential political motivations.

The investigation into the hoax calls is ongoing, with police examining all possible leads to determine the full extent of the conspiracy.