Maha Kumbh 2025: Air India to operate daily Delhi-Prayagraj flights as demand surges

New Delhi: Air India has announced that it will operate daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh 2025, the world’s largest spiritual gathering, to cater to the rising demand from both domestic and international travelers.

The airline will begin this service from January 25 and continue until February 28, 2025.

Air India to Offer Full-Service Flights for Mahakumbh Pilgrims

In response to the surge in travel demand, Air India will be the only full-service airline offering flights between Delhi and Prayagraj, providing passengers with the option of premium cabins in addition to Economy Class.

Flight Schedule and Timings

From January 25 to January 31, the flight will depart from Delhi at 14:10 hours and arrive in Prayagraj at 15:20 hours, with the return flight departing from Prayagraj at 16:00 hours and landing in Delhi at 17:10 hours.

Starting February 1 until February 28, the flight schedule will be adjusted, with departures from Delhi at 13:00 hours and arriving in Prayagraj at 14:10 hours. The return flight from Prayagraj will depart at 14:50 hours, landing in Delhi at 16:00 hours.

Seamless Connections for Pilgrims and Tourists

These flights provide convenient daytime departures, offering seamless connections to and from multiple destinations across India, as well as international hubs in North America, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia. This ensures that pilgrims traveling for the Mahakumbh will have easier access to Prayagraj from various parts of the world.

Bookings Now Open

Bookings for these flights are now available through Air India’s website, mobile app, and authorized travel agents. The airline is progressively opening seats for passengers to secure their travel for the Mahakumbh.

Prayagraj’s Growing Aviation Connectivity

Prayagraj has seen a remarkable increase in its aviation connectivity since the last Kumbh, with direct and one-hop flights now available to over 20 destinations. This is a significant improvement compared to just Delhi as the sole direct destination during the last Kumbh. According to Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo, Prayagraj has recorded a 162% year-on-year increase in flight bookings, with nearby airports like Varanasi and Lucknow also experiencing substantial growth.

Air travel has played a pivotal role in making the Mahakumbh more accessible to pilgrims, contributing to the ease and convenience of traveling to this spiritual event.