Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Distributing Money and Gold Chains to Buy Votes Ahead of Delhi Polls

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the BJP of distributing money and gold chains to lure voters ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP’s Soaring Popularity and BJP’s Lack of Vision

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP’s popularity is rising and that the party is set to secure a full majority once again. He criticized the BJP for lacking vision and leadership to challenge the AAP. “The BJP has surrendered all its weapons as it has no narrative, no vision, and no chief ministerial face. It doesn’t have anything,” said the former chief minister.

BJP Resorting to Unfair Means

Kejriwal accused the BJP of using unfair tactics to win votes, alleging that the party was distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money, and even gold chains to influence voters. “I have heard that gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes. I appeal to the people of Delhi not to vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls,” he said.

AAP’s Confidence Ahead of Elections

As the election date draws closer, Kejriwal expressed confidence in the AAP’s prospects. “As the elections are approaching, it is becoming clear that the AAP is going to form a stable government with a full majority. With time, the AAP’s graph is soaring,” he added.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. In the previous Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP won 67 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020, while the BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020. The Congress failed to win any seats in both elections.