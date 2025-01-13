BJP Govt’s First Cabinet Meet to Prioritize Housing for Slum Dwellers: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Former BJP MP and party candidate from New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving slum dwellers by failing to allot houses built during the Congress government’s tenure.

Verma announced that the first Cabinet meeting of the incoming BJP government will pass a resolution to allot houses to all slum dwellers in Delhi.

BJP’s Promise to Deliver 8,000 Flats

Verma stated that the BJP government would distribute the keys to 8,000 ready-to-deliver flats to slum dwellers. These flats, located in areas like Savda Ghevra and Baprola, have been left unallocated by the AAP government despite collecting application fees ranging from ₹70,000 to ₹1 lakh from applicants.

AAP’s Alleged Negligence in Housing Allotment

Highlighting the situation, Verma presented slum residents from Bharti Nagar Camp to the media, underscoring how the AAP government failed to hand over completed homes to deserving beneficiaries.

Verma criticized Kejriwal for spending lavishly on building a personal ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by demolishing five government bungalows, while neglecting the housing needs of the poor.

Demolition of Slums Under AAP’s Watch

Verma further alleged that the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi was responsible for slum demolitions in the past two years, displacing vulnerable communities without providing alternative housing.

He pointed to demolitions in areas like Kushak Nallah, Silver Oak Park, and Delhi Gate, stating that AAP targeted slums in wards where their own councillors held office.

Voices from the Slum Community

Uma, a resident of Bharti Nagar, shared her decade-long struggle for a permanent house:

“Every time we ask about our application, they tell us to wait for two-three months. They promise housing if we vote for them again.”

RTI Reveals Housing Mismanagement

Verma cited an RTI application revealing that the 8,000 flats were constructed during the Congress government’s term, but the AAP government failed to distribute them. He accused Kejriwal of betraying marginalized groups, stating,

“The victims of AAP’s criminal negligence include Dalits, disabled individuals, and widows.”

Verma labeled Kejriwal as an anti-Dalit politician, criticizing his symbolic use of B.R. Ambedkar’s image for political optics.

BJP’s Stand on Jat Reservation

On the issue of Jat reservation in the Central OBC list, Verma blamed Kejriwal for not pushing a resolution in the Delhi Assembly to support the cause and forward it to the Centre.

AAP’s Punjab Influence in Delhi Elections

Verma also accused the AAP of deploying 50 Punjab MLAs for campaigning in Delhi. He claimed that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is backing AAP’s Delhi win to prevent Kejriwal from shifting focus to Punjab politics, stating,

“If AAP loses Delhi, Kejriwal will move to Punjab and try to become its Chief Minister.”