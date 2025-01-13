Kashmir is the Crown of India, Roadblocks in Its Progress Will Be Removed, Says PM Modi

Sonamarg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated that Kashmir is the “crown of India” and expressed his desire to see this crown shine brighter in the coming years.

He made these remarks after inaugurating and dedicating the Sonamarg tunnel to the nation.

Tribute to Workers and Their Sacrifice

PM Modi began his speech by praising the hard work of the workers who contributed to the construction of the Sonamarg tunnel. He paid tribute to the civilian workers who lost their lives during the project, acknowledging their courage in the face of grave danger. The Prime Minister recalled that even after the terrorist attack on the Gagangir workers’ camp, no worker wanted to leave. “Nobody wanted to go home even after we lost seven friends to terrorism. My tribute to those martyrs who gave their lives for the country,” he said.

Kashmir’s Role as the “Crown of India”

Referring to Kashmir as the crown of India, PM Modi assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that any roadblocks in their progress would be removed. “I assure you that any roadblock in the way of realizing your dreams will be removed,” he said. He also shared fond memories of his time spent in the region when he worked as a BJP worker, highlighting the warmth of the people despite the region’s harsh weather conditions.

Sonamarg Tunnel and Future Developments

The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of the Sonamarg tunnel, stating that the project would provide a major boost to the region. He also mentioned upcoming road and railway projects that would connect the Valley with the rest of the country. “The Valley will soon be connected through railways, and new roads, colleges, and other infrastructure will be developed. This will be the ‘Naya Kashmir’ we have been speaking about,” he said.

Vision for a Developed India

PM Modi outlined his vision for India in 2040, emphasizing that the country would be fully developed, with no area or family left behind. He noted that in the past decade, over four crore poor families have been provided with concrete homes, with plans for three crore more. Additionally, initiatives like free healthcare and the opening of new educational institutions, including IITs and AIIMS, would benefit people across the country, including those in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tourism and Economic Growth

Highlighting the region’s growing tourism sector, PM Modi shared that over two crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2024. He also praised the local youth for benefiting from new opportunities and noted that J&K Bank’s business had crossed Rs 2.30 lakh crore, which has increased its lending capacity. “The dark past of J&K has now changed into a future of prosperity and progress,” he said.

Nitin Gadkari’s Address on Infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also addressed the public rally, emphasizing the importance of road connectivity for India’s self-reliance. He highlighted the completion of the 6.4 km-long Rs 2,700 crore Sonamarg tunnel and the ongoing Rs 6,800 crore Zojila tunnel, which will ensure all-season connectivity to Ladakh. Gadkari also mentioned projects like ring roads in the Valley and Jammu division, as well as the future reduction in travel time from Delhi to Srinagar to just 7-8 hours.

Also Read: Naqvi Praises Rapid Growth in Jammu and Kashmir Post-Article 370 Abrogation

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s Tribute and Vision for National Integration

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the seven civilians killed by terrorists in Gagangir last year and praised the Prime Minister for restoring peace and dignity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the completion of over Rs 1.50 lakh crore worth of road and infrastructure projects, with 99 percent of villages in the Union Territory now having road connectivity. “The dream of national integration from Kashmir to Kanyakumari will soon be realized through the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s Remarks

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the Prime Minister and expressed gratitude for the inauguration of the Sonamarg tunnel, which will ensure that the people of Sonamarg no longer need to abandon their homes during winter. He also lauded PM Modi’s efforts to ensure peace along the borders in J&K and praised the peaceful and fair elections held in the region. Abdullah also reiterated his hope that J&K would soon regain its statehood, thereby securing its rightful place in the union of Indian states.