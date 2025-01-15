BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Fight Against Indian State’ Statement, Exposes Congress’ Alleged Agenda

In a strong rebuttal to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda has accused Gandhi of openly revealing Congress’ hidden agenda of opposing the Indian State.

Nadda criticized Gandhi for claiming that the Congress was fighting not just the BJP or RSS, but the very fabric of India’s state machinery.

BJP’s Criticism of Rahul Gandhi’s Controversial Statement

Nadda took to social media, declaring that Rahul Gandhi had exposed the Congress party’s true intentions.

He remarked, “Hidden no more, Congress’ ugly truth stands exposed by their own leader.” Referring to Gandhi’s statement that he was “fighting the Indian State,” Nadda sarcastically complimented the Congress leader for being transparent about his long-standing efforts to destabilize the nation.

The BJP president continued to criticize Gandhi’s alliances, accusing him of associating with forces that seek to harm India’s national unity.

Nadda specifically referred to what he termed as Gandhi’s connection with “Urban Naxals” and elements of the Deep State. These forces, he claimed, aim to weaken India’s global standing and tarnish its reputation.

BJP Accuses Congress of Historical Betrayals

Nadda also took aim at Congress’ historical actions, alleging that the party had always been complicit in encouraging forces aimed at weakening India.

“The Congress has always encouraged forces that want a weak India,” Nadda claimed, pointing out that the party’s unrelenting desire for power had often led to compromises that betrayed the trust of the Indian people.

Despite this, Nadda emphasized that the Indian electorate had repeatedly rejected the Congress’ divisive policies.

Gaurav Bhatia’s Criticism of Gandhi’s Constitutional Understanding

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia further criticized Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in a press conference. He questioned whether the Congress’ official stance aligned with Gandhi’s claims of fighting the Indian state. Bhatia also criticized Gandhi’s understanding of the Constitution, accusing him of lacking the necessary comprehension to uphold India’s sovereignty.

According to Bhatia, the Constitution is the foundational pillar that holds India together, and Gandhi’s stance against it was “appalling.”

Bhatia also suggested that Gandhi’s position was influenced by international figures such as George Soros, alleging that Gandhi was working to undermine India’s sovereignty at the behest of foreign interests.

Legal Ramifications and the Unity of India

In addition to the political backlash, Bhatia pointed out the potential legal consequences of undermining India’s unity.

He referenced Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which criminalizes actions that threaten the country’s integrity, unity, or sovereignty. Individuals found guilty of such acts can face up to seven years of imprisonment.

This raised concerns over the legal implications of Gandhi’s statements, which some believe may jeopardize India’s national security and unity.

Gandhi’s Remarks at Congress Headquarters Inauguration

The controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

In his address, Gandhi sharply criticized the RSS and BJP, accusing them of systematically capturing India’s institutions. He added, “Do not think we are fighting a fair fight.

If you believe this is merely against a political organisation like the BJP or RSS, understand that they have captured almost every institution in our country. We are now up against the Indian state itself.”

Gandhi’s remarks have sparked intense political debate, with BJP leaders condemning his statement as an attempt to weaken India from within. Congress, however, has defended Gandhi, claiming that his remarks were taken out of context and reflect a broader ideological battle between two competing visions for India.