BJP Holds Membership Drive Review Meeting in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A review meeting on the BJP Membership Drive was held at the State Headquarters in Nampally, Hyderabad.

The meeting was attended by Telangana Membership Drive In-charge and Belagavi, Karnataka MLA Shri Abhay Patil, along with prominent leaders such as Smt K Geetha Murthy, District President Shri Pandu Yadav, Shri S Surender Reddy, Former State Spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, Shri Uma Mahender, Smt Megha Rani Agarwal, S Praveen Kumar, and other senior party leaders.

The leaders discussed the progress and strategies to expand BJP’s membership across Telangana as part of their ongoing efforts.