BJP Leader Urges CM Revanth Reddy to Revise Hyderabad Master Plan 2031

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy take a relook at master plan – 2031, being notified in 2013 by the then government, and implemented by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority for the planned development of Hyderabad and its adjoining areas.

In a media statement, he said that the Master Plan-31 has become obsolete and was not useful to the present-day conditions of Hyderabad and its surroundings. Moreover, it has reduced the builders and real estate developers to the level of beggars.

Ironically the same master plan which was being prepared during the combined state period was still in vogue even after the division of the state in 2014, which resulted in change in the development pattern of Hyderabad, he said.

He said that if the government wants any look up in the real estate sector, which is in doldrums now, in Hyderabad and in its surroundings, and if it wants to ensure that the dream of the common people to have a home of their own in Hyderabad region, the CM should take a relook at the Master Plan.

He said that the Chief Minister should ensure preparation of the Master Plan that would be people friendly, free of red-tapism, ensures all round development of Hyderabad.

He pointed out that establishment of institutions like Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has broken the back of the real estate developers and builders.

Reddy said the Metropolitan Development Plan is planned for a time period up to 2031 taking into consideration population of about 184 lakhs, and a workforce of 65 lakhs.

It has taken into consideration the trends of developments of that time, the Inner Ring Road, the Outer Ring Road, radial roads and has proposed a radialconcentric structure of development with new urban nodes and urban centers in all directions to promote balanced development in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region.

“However, the zoning regulations being introduced in the Master Plan have become cumbersome for the real estate developers and builders. The prices of the lands have shot up and taken away the individual house from the reach of the common man.

In the last one decade the prices of flats have gone off the roof and a middle-class family was unable to buy a flat in the core city region,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the development pattern of Hyderabad and the suburban areas have gone a sea change in the last 10 years and real estate development has become lopsided.