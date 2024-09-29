BJP Leaders Join Aam Aadmi Party, Urging for Community Service and Accountability in Gosha Mahal Constituency

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including contested councillors and Core Committee member Mohd Majid, have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

During the announcement, they emphasized the need for community service, focusing on education, healthcare, employment, and religious pilgrimage opportunities, particularly for temples and dargahs, which they believe only AAP and Arvind Kejriwal can effectively address.

Mohd Majid highlighted the challenges faced by the community due to the adverse effects of the recent floods. He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to seek an immediate and independent solution to these issues. He suggested forming a committee with leaders from various parties to collaboratively devise effective measures.

Majid criticized the current governance, stating that the responsibility for these problems lies not just with local officials but also with land grabbers, area MLAs, councillors, police, and revenue officers. He called for accountability, asserting that these individuals are the real culprits behind the encroachments and urged swift action against them, recommending the use of bulldozers on their properties as a necessary step.

The move marks a strategic shift for these leaders, as they align with AAP’s vision for transparent governance and a commitment to addressing the needs of the community.