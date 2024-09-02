BJP MLA Nitesh Rane ‘spewing venom’, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: After the controversial remark by BJP MLA from Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane, regarding a mosque, Tejashwi Yadav, the Bihar’s Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, on Monday criticised the former calling him a person “spewing venom” against fellow citizens.

Tejashwi has also said that Nitesh Rane is the son of Narayan Rane, a senior BJP MP and a close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav condemned Nitesh Rane’s statement, saying, “This BJP MLA is threatening to kill people by breaking into mosques, flouting the Constitution and law. When PM Modi visits Gulf countries, offers prayers, and visits mosques, he simultaneously gives shelter, credit, and love to those who incite violence in his own country and threaten to kill his own people in BJP-ruled states.”

The RJD leader alleged the Prime Minister of engaging in double standards, suggesting that the latter speaks of peace and harmony, referencing to Gandhi and Buddha abroad, while allegedly supporting divisive figures within India.

Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Tejashwi said, “Is this not the double standard of the Prime Minister? Will he (PM Modi) forgive him (Nitesh Rane) wholeheartedly, or will he reward him by giving him a BJP ticket?” while condemning the BJP, accusing it of deliberately targeting Muslims and spreading hatred within the society.

He argued that the BJP along with its ideological affiliate, the RSS, is involved in a conspiracy to create confusion and divide the Muslim community through what he called “sponsored agents”.

“The Central government under the leadership of BJP is extremely harmful and dangerous for the country, Constitution, equality, and harmony,” Yadav said.

During a public meeting in Ahmednagar, Rane expressed support for Ramgiri Maharaj, a seer who had previously delivered a defamatory speech against Prophet Muhammad in August.